Status Yellow wind warning for Clare

Met Éireann is warning of possible power outages, downed trees and travel disruption this Thursday and Friday.

The weather service has issued a Status Yellow – Wind warning for Ireland.

Met Éireann says: “Westerly winds will be very strong and gusty from Thursday morning in the west at first, progressing eastwards from the afternoon, with particularly strong wind gusts especially around coasts and high ground in the northwest.”

The warning will come into effect at 5.00am today (Thursday) and remain in place until 2.00am on Friday.

Motorists are also being reminded that surface water and flooding may still be an issue in some areas following yesterday’s heavy rain.