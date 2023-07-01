Last month was hottest June since 1940

Met Éireann has confirmed that June 2023 will be the hottest June on record and set to be more than half a degree higher than June 1940.

Provisional data shows that Ireland has experienced its first June with 16+°C average temperatures, exceeding the previous June record which held for 83 years.

The highest temperature of 2023 so far, 28.8°C, was reported at Oak Park in Co Carlow on Tuesday 13th June. This is the third consecutive year that a temperature at or above this value has been observed in Ireland.

- Advertisement -

Met Éireann’s Climatologist, Paul Moore said: “Although temperatures have fallen in recent days, they will not prevent this June’s record-breaking situation. This year’s particularly warm June is part of an observed warming trend and our research shows that this trend will continue. Our recently published TRANSLATE project provides a reminder that right across society we need to understand and plan for a changing climate”.

“An average monthly temperature of greater than 16°C has been seen in July and August but never before in June. June 2023 was well above normal due to persistent warm days and nights.”

“Twenty-three of twenty-five Met Éireann primary weather stations are showing their warmest June on record. In early June, cool easterly winds on the east coast meant that Phoenix Park and Dublin Airport stations were cooler but they still show their warmest June since 1976.”

Climate change makes record-breaking temperatures like these more likely, and the recent marine heatwave off the coast of Ireland has brought extreme sea-surface temperatures to Irish shores.

Met Éireann researcher Dr. Pádraig Flattery siad: “As climate change continues, we can expect further records to be broken and more frequent and extreme weather events. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture (about 7% for every 1°C of warming) and warmer waters, in turn, provide more energy for storms and can contribute to extreme rainfall events.”

This June and especially over the past two weeks, Ireland has seen nine days of intense thunderstorm activity, with heavy downpours, lightning and at times, hail. These were dynamic systems which Met Éireann actively monitored to ensure warnings were in place. While this prolonged spell of thunderstorms has not been the norm in Ireland, going forward we are likely to see more of this type of weather as the climate warms.

The World Meteorological Organisation recently warned that Europe is warming twice as fast as other continents. 16,000 people died as a result of extreme heat last year and widespread droughts caused significant economic impacts. The rate of June heatwaves has tripled in Spain in the past 12 years. June 2023 was also the warmest June of record for the UK.

The provisional statement of June 2023’s past weather and climate will be published on Met Éireann’s website on Tuesday 4th July 2023. This will also include information on Irish rainfall and sunshine at the various Met Éireann primary weather stations.