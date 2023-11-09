Rain and wind warning issued for Clare

Update:

Thursday, 10.30am – A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Clare, West Cork, Kerry, Limerick

Met Éireann is warning of strong and very gusty west to northwest winds.

Possible impacts include:

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Wave overtopping

The warning will come into effect at 11.00pm (Thursday) and remain valid until 4.00am (Friday).

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Clare which will remain in place until Friday morning.

The warning was issued this evening and takes immediate effect for both Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Forecasters are warning that heavy showers will be prolonged or thundery at times with local hail, while some spot flooding is likely.

The forecast for Thursday is for widespread showers, some heavy and prolonged with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms. Some spot flooding is likely, especially in parts of the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching gale force at the coast.