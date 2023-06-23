Works to improve water quality/supply in Ennis

A more reliable water supply is on the way to the people of Ennis this summer as part of its commitment to upgrade and improve water supplies in the county town.

Uisce Éireann is replacing more than 600m metres of aged water mains with new modern pipes at Clon Road, Ennis. These works will provide a more reliable water supply, reduce high levels of leakage, and improve water quality.

The improvement works at Clon Road will get underway this month and are a critical step in conserving this precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage, which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

The works will take place along Clon Road from its junction with the Station Road roundabout to Clare Road (R458) near St.Flannan’s College. Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. To deliver the works safely and efficiently, traffic management in the form of a road closure will be in place along a section of Clon Road from its junction with the Station Road roundabout to the Toberteascain Junction. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project however, local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

These works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Outlining the benefits that the water mains replacement project will bring to Ennis, Uisce Éireann’s Gerry O’Donnell explained that “old and damaged water mains remain a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.”

Gerry added, “I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works. We know based on previous experiences that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

These improvement works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Shareridge Civil Engineering and are expected to be completed by mid-August 2023.

Safeguarding the water supply in County Clare is a vital focus for Uisce Éireann with a significant improvement project recently completed in Shannon. The project, which involved the replacement of more than 2km of old water mains along the R471, will improve the reliability of supply for homes and businesses in the busy Clare town.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.