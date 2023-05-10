Wynne voices objection to Ennis2040 plan

Clare Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne has joined the growing list of public representatives to voice her objection to controversial plans for Abbey Street under Ennis2040.

The plan proposes to transform Abbey Street carpark into retail and office spaces. Proponents of the project claim it will lead to the creation of more jobs and will transform the town of Ennis into a bustling retail hub. This proposal is the latest in a number of controversies to arise from the Ennis 2040 DAC, which saw the resignation of Councillor Johnny Flynn from its board last September.

On Thursday last, the Kilrush based TD attended a public meeting roundly attended by local traders and residents who passionately voiced their objections to the proposal.

Speaking after the event, Deputy Wynne called for a common-sense approach to be applied when implementing the plan; “While a boost to Clare’s economy will be a likely consequence if the plan goes ahead; it is clear that the possible pitfalls of the scheme have been completely ignored. Increased footfall to the town of Ennis will result in a greater demand for parking leading to more haphazard parking around the town. In a medieval town with narrow streets more haphazard parking is the last thing to is needed. Additionally, it will further disadvantage disabled residents by making the town less accessible.”

She continued; “Abbey Street carpark generates an estimated 300,000 euro in revenue for Clare County Council, if the pan goes ahead it will result in the loss of income for the council.”

Concerns were also raised about the apparent lack of accountability from the board of Ennis2040. Deputy Wynne noted; “Most of the board is made up of unelected individuals none of whom attended the public meeting last week. While it is acknowledged that the COO of Ennis2040 Kevin Corrigan wrote a letter to those in attendance at the meeting saying a public consultation will take place later, attendees were alarmed at the fact they had not been consulted up to this point.”

She concluded; “I was pleased to see so many attend the meeting on Thursday, and I am heartened that so many have taken an interest in their local community. I share the concerns raised by those at the meeting and will be seeking a meeting with the COO of Ennis 2040 Kevon Corrigan. I want to take this opportunity to commend Cllr. Johnny Flynn for organising the meeting and Cllrs Daly and O’Callaghan for voting in the interests of residents.”

The Independent TD has written a letter to the COO of Ennis 2040 requesting a meeting between him and her Parnell Street based team. As of the time of release, Mr. Corrigan has not yet replied.