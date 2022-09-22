Traffic arrangements for Women’s Irish Open

Gardaí have issued advice to the public regarding traffic arrangements for the Women’s Irish Open which will take place in Clare this week.

The KPMG sponsored Women’s Irish Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place at Dromoland Castle from Thursday 22nd September to Sunday 25th September 2022.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Dromoland Castle in conjunction with An Garda Síochána have devised a Traffic Management Plan that will be implemented for the duration of the tournament.”

Car parking for the event is free and is located at the Inn at Dromoland. It is open from 7am to 7pm each day and will be manned by parking stewards.

Gardaí are asking for the public to follow the directional signs from the motorway and the directions of Gardaí and parking stewards to assist them in reaching the car park swiftly.

From here patrons can access the golf course with ease. Parking is provided for inside the grounds of the Inn at Dromoland and we are asking that all drivers avail of this.