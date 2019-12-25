Bright young scientists compete at regional final

For the past number of months, 4th, 5th and 6th class students from across Ireland have been getting hands on with science and showcasing their big ideas as they take part in the annual Intel Mini Scientist competition.

The competition, which is now in its thirteenth year, gives young students the chance to explore science through project based learning and exhibitions.

The Shannon regional final, which took place on December 13th, brought together over 80 students from 25 different schools in Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kerry and Mayo with 6 projects being selected to go forward to the National Grand Final taking place in January 2020 in Maynooth University.

The first phase of the program involves students participating at exhibitions in their own schools which are visited by Intel employees who judge the first round of exhibitions and select from each school a winning project to go forward to a regional final.

The 2019 Intel Mini Scientist competition saw more than 7,200 students from 105 schools in 18 counties across Ireland taking part. At the Regional Final event, which was held at the Treacy’s Oakwood Hotel in Shannon, the participants exhibited their projects for a panel of judges, which was made up from Intel employees, who had the difficult task of choosing 6 winning projects from the very creative variety.

The 6 winning projects from the Shannon Regional Final event will now have the opportunity to go forward and participate in the National Mini Scientist Final taking place in Maynooth University in January 2020. The National final will bring together 24 different projects from around the country all of which are being selected at Regional Final events.

The regional final was filled with innovative and imaginative projects, put together through months of hard work and the judges, after a very difficult task of deliberation, compiled their list of winning projects.

The 6 winning schools were presented with their prizes by Mike Hennessy, Intel Shannon. They were:

The Disposable Truth from St. Finnachta’s NS Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare

How can seaweed help the body? from Carrigaholt National School, Carrigaholt, Co. Clare

Solar Panelists from Liscannor N.S, Liscannor, Co. Clare

Bee Ware from Knockanean National School, Knockanean, Ennis, Co. Clare

Air Change from Clarecastle National School, Clarecastle, Co. Clare

Reuse & recycle from Knockea N.S, Ballyneety, Co. Limerick