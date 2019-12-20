Gardaí seek help locating missing man

Gardaí seek help locating missing man

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Gardaí in Ennistymon are seeking assistance from the public in locating Zuhair Chowdhury, 29 years-old, who was last seen in the North Clare area on 17th December 2019. 

Zuhair is described as being 5’8 in height, of slight build with dark hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Zuhair was last wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Zuhair or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station at 065-707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY