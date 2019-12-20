Gardaí seek help locating missing man

Gardaí in Ennistymon are seeking assistance from the public in locating Zuhair Chowdhury, 29 years-old, who was last seen in the North Clare area on 17th December 2019.

Zuhair is described as being 5’8 in height, of slight build with dark hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Zuhair was last wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Zuhair or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station at 065-707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.