LIT Ennis Campus officially opened

Limerick Institute of Technology has officially opened its newest campus in Ennis, Co. Clare.

‘LIT, Ennis Campus‘ has been a centre of learning for students in disciplines as diverse as Social Care Work, Early Childhood Education & Care as well as Marketing and Management since it opened its doors in September, 2019.

An investment of approximately €1m was made on the vacant building in the town’s historic Bindon Street to bring it to the standard required by a modern education campus. Refurbishment work was carried out by Jada Projects Ltd.

Reflecting LIT’s regional development remit, the LIT Ennis campus will join LIT’s existing campuses at Clonmel and Thurles in Co. Tipperary; and Moylish and Clare Street in Limerick City.

Speaking at the opening, LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “This is a sign of our commitment to Ennis, and we are delighted to be able to progress our plans in Clare. We intend to provide an expanded level of daytime undergraduate education through the CAO, as well as opening up the possibility of new evening courses and professional education.

Crucially, by allowing us to broaden our offering, this new facility adds to the educational options available to people locally, while at the same time enabling us to respond to the needs of business and industry in Clare. As those needs grow, so too will our response.”

Officially opening the new campus, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen said, “The new campus is a welcome addition to the county town. LIT is not just as a provider of an internationally recognised third level education, but is a driver of economic development.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said, “This new LIT campus will complement our objective of increasing third level educational activities in the county, while our partnership with LIT will continue to promote the advancement of educational opportunities for people in Clare and the Region. This in turn will sustain population growth and new employment opportunities.”

A total of eight degree programmes are now available through the CAO at LIT Ennis Campus. For further information see www.lit.ie.