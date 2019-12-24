Mundy for intimate end of year gig in Doolin

Mundy for end of year gig in Doolin Doolin is the place to be on Sunday, December 29th when Anam Music welcomes renowned Irish musician Mundy for an intimate gig.The early evening gig is the final event of the year for Pat Ryan and Eoin O’Neill who established Anam Music to offer special listening experiences for music lovers. Posted by The Clare Herald on Saturday, December 21, 2019

Doolin is the place to be on Sunday, December 29th when Anam Music welcomes renowned Irish musician Mundy for an intimate gig.

The early evening gig is the final event of the year for Pat Ryan and Eoin O’Neill who established Anam Music to offer special listening experiences for music lovers.

Mundy was born Edmond Enright in the rural town of Birr, County Offaly. In 1993, at the age of 18 Mundy moved to Dublin to take his place on the energetic busking circuit.

It was during this period and in the midst of heartbreak that Mundy penned some of his greatest hits including, ‘Gin & Tonic Sky’ & ‘Life’s A Cinch’. These stirring tracks quickly secured Mundy a place on the roster of Sony’s Epic records as well as a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. Mundy’s first album ‘Jelly Legs’ was released in October 1996 to critical acclaim and went on to sell 50,000 copies.

However, it was his visceral debut single ‘To You I Bestow’ that garnered most attention after it was licensed to appear on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’, this bestselling soundtrack went on to sell 11 million copies and introduced Mundy to the world.

Mundy has since gone on to release a further eight albums creating his own flavour of acoustic, folk-based pop/rock through his own record label ‘Camcor Records’ which he set up in 2000.

His album Raining Down Arrows went straight into the Irish Charts at number 1, he has enjoyed gold and multi-platinum record sales and has picked up a number of awards including the Meteor Music award for ‘Best Male’ and ‘Most Downloaded Song’ 2 years running for his rousing rendition of ‘Galway Girl’ featuring Irish traditional musician Sharon Shannon.

Mundy’s music has allowed him to travel the world supporting some of the greats; Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, R.E.M, Oasis, White Stripes, and The Pogues to name a few. Most recently, however, Mundy was invited to perform for perhaps his most prestigious audience to date, in the White House for President Barrack Obama as part of their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mundy certainly has an impressive CV but there is no sign of the Offaly man slowing down touring Ireland, UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. He is currently back in the studio working on a new album set for release in 2020.

Mundy plays Hotel Doolin on Sunday December 29th at 7pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.ie. https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/mundy-tickets-82657636215