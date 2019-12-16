Screwfix to open Ennis store in 2020

Leading omni-channel retailer, Screwfix has confirmed plans to open a store in Co Clare to support its strong online business Screwfix.ie.

Screwfix Sandyford and Swords have opened in Dublin with a Waterford store set to open this month, with more stores, including for Ennis, planned for early 2020.

As part of Screwfix’s expansion plans, there is the potential for the business to open up to 40 stores over the coming years, creating over 400 employment opportunities in Ireland. The vacancies will be available in a variety of areas such as retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

Each store will stock 10,000 products, from power tools and work wear to heating and electrical with 24,000 products available to order online and over the phone for delivery and collection from store.

With a heritage of over 40 years in the trade and DIY industry, Screwfix are excited to announce plans for bricks and mortar stores in the Irish market to complement its already successful online business.

On the back of a particularly buoyant period in the Construction industry, Screwfix stores will open every day to provide a vast selection of essentials for tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. The stores will help busy tradespeople get their jobs done quickly and affordably, with a Click & Collect service allowing customers to order and collect stocked goods in as little as one minute.

Speaking about the brand’s arrival into Ireland, Screwfix CEO, John Mewett, said; “We’re extremely excited to be launching Screwfix stores in Ireland to help tradespeople get their jobs done quickly, affordably and on time. The creation of bricks and mortar stores in Ireland is a major milestone for us and a direct result of the increasing demand from Irish tradespeople for our fantastic range of products.

Our Irish customers are already committed to our Screwfix.ie website, but we know the convenience a Screwfix store provides their local town. Screwfix offers fast, high quality customer service and a large product range that allows tradespeople to get what they want, when they need it. We’re excited about the times ahead and look forward to welcoming customers to our new stores.”

Screwfix Ireland is part of Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company, with over 1,300 stores in 9 countries in Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company plans to invest in the Irish market to ensure that both its trade and public customers alike receive the fast, efficient counter turnaround times and service the company has built its reputation on.