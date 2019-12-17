Shannon Omniplex to open with Star Wars movie

By Pat Flynn -
The Force will be strong in Shannon this December with news that the town’s new €2m Omniplex Cinemas will officially open its doors for midnight shows of ‘Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker’ on Thursday the 19th of December.

The new 6-Screen cinema in Shannon features the latest in Digital Laser Projection for crystal clear imaging, Dolby Digital sound and of course the Omniplex classic leather rocking chairs delivering a completely immersive cinematic experience.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said of the opening “We’re delighted to open our doors in Skycourt, Shannon for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on Thursday at midnight. We have a great selection of movies throughout the Christmas period including major blockbusters.”

Shannon Omniplex will be open from 2pm weekdays & 12pm Saturday & Sunday throughout the Christmas period.  Showtimes and online tickets are available at www.omniplex.ie.

Omniplex Cinemas have also recently launched a cinema subscription scheme ‘MyOmniPass’ which allows customers to ‘see it all’ for a 12 month period. The scheme in Omniplex Shannon is priced at €17.95 per month and includes a ticket to every standard movie shown plus 10% off friend’s tickets online and 10% off cinema treats! MyOmniPass can also be given as a gift this Christmas, Gift Cards are available online at www.omniplex.ie for the movie buff in your life!

