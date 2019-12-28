Six cars destroyed by fire in Shannon incident

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí in Co Clare are investigation an incident of criminal damage which resulted in six cars being destroyed by fire.

The incident occurred in the Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon late last night. Six cars were completely destroyed by fire while several vehicles were also damaged.

The cars and a van were parked in a yard in the industrial estate where, it’s understood, they were waiting to be scrapped by a local garage business.

A number of people were seen in and around the cars earlier in the evening however the fire was only reported to emergency services shortly before 11.00pm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis responded to the incident and were faced with a number of burning cars on arrival.

Gardaí and fire crews from Shannon and Ennis responded to the incident – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2018

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus began tackling the blazes and prevented fire spreading to other vehicles. It’s believed a small fire was set inside one of the cars and after smouldering for a time, caught hold and burst into flames before quickly spreading.

While Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the incident, investigating officers are said to be following a definite line of inquiry. It’s understood that Gardaí have secured CCTV footage from nearby premises and are trawling through this as part of their probe.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information or who was in the vicinity of the Smithstown Industrial Estate late last night to contact them on 061 365900 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

