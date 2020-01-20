Aldi seeking food suppliers from Clare

Aldi is seeking applications from Clare’s small to medium food and drink producers to take part in the 2020 ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme, giving them the opportunity to be listed in Aldi stores nationwide.

Last year’s six overall ‘Grow with Aldi’ winners were on hand today to announce that Aldi is seeking applications from small to medium-sized food and drink producers across Ireland to develop market-ready products for sale nationwide. The programme has delivered over €2m in sales for the Grow with Aldi suppliers over the last 2 years.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, the programme is designed to help small and medium producers gain experience and exposure for their products. Participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with the Aldi Buying team, the Aldi Marketing team and Bord Bia technical experts.

Aldi will pick up to 60 of the products entered as part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ Specialbuys event at the end of May 2020. Five of these products will receive a core range listing in all of Aldi’s 140 stores nationwide.

Last year suppliers all over the country applied to take part in Grow with Aldi’. Six of the suppliers that took part in the Specialbuys event went on to become long-term Aldi suppliers and now have their products permanently on sale in Aldi’s 140 stores nationwide.

Speaking at the 2020 Grow with Aldi launch, John Curtin, Aldi Ireland Group Buying Director, said: “The first two years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi business forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. The quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding and we are very much looking forward to tasting many of the products that enter this year.”

Commenting on the programme, Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said: “Irish people love to buy locally sourced products when they do their shopping. Grow with Aldi not only helps meet that customer need for Irish products, but also gives small and medium Irish producers the essential skills and support to develop and expand their businesses.”

Food and drink companies in Ireland with ambitions to take their product from concept to shelf and see it stocked in Aldi’s 140 Irish stores can apply for the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme by contacting grow@aldi.ie. Further details are available at www.aldi.ie/grow.

Aldi Ireland was recently crowned Ireland’s Best Family-Friendly Supermarket at the National Parenting Product Awards 2019 for the second year in a row.