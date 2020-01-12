Beef Plan Movement critical to farmer’s fight

As the farming community faces declining prices for the beef they produce, farmers have banded together with a plan to fix the issues.

Eamon Corley, brain child of the plan, created the template but he needed to build an army to see true. In Clare, Quilty farmer Joseph Woulfe is chairperson of Clare Beef Plan Movement.

“The plan centred around Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle chairpersons of Beef Plan Movement, the two farmers went to every county of Ireland informing people of what was going on in the industry, its problem and solutions to the problems.

They were very successful and I became the first member in Clare and with the help of a committee joined in on the efforts we have 750 paid up members and 1000 or so followers on what’s app pages in Clare,” Mr Woulfe said.

“We have done much protesting for such topics as TB Testing, Cattle Export, Mercosur, Factory Prices, Removing of Injunctions. We shone a light on many of the issues in the food chair , for the betterment of the people of Ireland. We produce a carbon neutral, health product on our Family Farms. We have been doing so since the turn of the ice age. Ireland is most famously know to be an agriculture country, tourist flock to see our green country,” he added.

“A Producer Organisation was first brought to Clare to allow farmers to sell in a group capacity in a frame work to get higher prices, it has been very successful. Under Emerald Isle Beef Producers, every farmers is an equal share holder in the company.

In the later end of 2019, we got to the stage of talks in the form of Beef Task Force which we hope will be fruitful. This section of the economy is worth 3. Billion, when more is given back to the primary producer it with generate money back to rural Ireland and in-turn back to urban Ireland. This would be the making of Ireland Economy in 2020 and beyond.”