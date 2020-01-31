Bellharbour point-to-point event this Sunday

The annual Bellharbour Point-to-Point races will take place this Sunday February 2nd.

The horse racing event includes a family fun day and also raises vital funds for charity each year.

This year, all proceeds raised will go towards the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Ireland Charity for which a number of racing legends have thrown their hats into the ring in support.

They will include Paul Carberry, Mikey Winters, Jason Titley, Ken Whelan and Adrian Maguire and others.

The novel charity race has been inspired by Pat Smullen, nine-time Irish Champion Jockey, who was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Pat’s popularity in the racing world has helped to raise awareness, and much needed funds for Cancer Trials Ireland through various charity races and auctions around the country; the most prominent being the Champions Race at the Curragh in 2019, where over €2.5 million was raised.

This year, the Co Clare Hunt have decided to do their bit for this fantastic cause and have called on Racing Legends to come out and show their support by going head to head at one of the most scenic Point to Point track settings in the country.

All money raised for the event will go to Cancer Trials Ireland, towards pancreatic trials that had been put on hold due to a lack of funding.

The Line-Up of Racing Legends taking part at Bellharbour Point to Point:

Paul Carberry, Adrian Maguire, Jason Titley, Willy Twiston Davies, Ryan Hatch, Mikey Winters, Brian Hassett, Ken Whelan, Tom Costelloe, Bryan Murphy, Tom Keating, John Staunton, Brian McMahon, Pauric O’Connor, Norman Lee, Paul Hourigan, Trevor Horgan, Clive Earley, Timmy Hyde, John Lynch and Sam Curling.

*Free admission for Children.

Check out Bellharbour Point-to-Point on Facebook.

Donate at GoFundme.