Body of man reported missing in Clare located

Gardaí have confirmed the body of man reported missing in Co Clare last month has been located.

Zuhair Chowdhury (29) was last seen in the North Clare area on 17th December 2019. It’s understood he had been staying in the North Clare area and that a car he was driving was located in the vicinity of the Cliffs of Moher on December 17th.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard conducted searches over a wide area however no trace of the man was found. During the following few days, the search was hampered by poor weather conditions.

Doolin Coast Guard members used drone technology during the search on the same day that the unit’s unmanned aerial system (UAS) team was formally commissioned.

In recent weeks, three bodies are known to have washed on beaches in Co Galway while another was found in Galway Docks. Two of those have been confirmed as men reported missing in Clare.

One was later confirmed to be the body of a Galway man who had been reported missing at Black Head Co Clare on December 3rd. That body that was found by locals on the shoreline at Furbo, Galway on December 19th.

Last Tuesday, another body was recovered by members of Galway City Fire and Rescue Service. The body was found by passers-by washed up on the shoreline at Spiddal in Co Galway and was removed to University Hospital Galway for post-mortem examination and formal identification.

The body was later confirmed to be that of Zuhair Chowdhury.

In a statement this evening, Gardaí confirmed: “The body of missing person Zuhair Chowdhury (29) who was last seen in the North Clare area on 17th December 2019, has been located.