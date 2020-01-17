Clare businesswoman to host national tourism event in Limerick

A County Clare businesswoman is to host a major new national tourism event in Limerick’s Thomond Park next week.

‘The Tourism Space LIVE’ is a one-day event for tourism leaders and entrepreneurs and will include sessions on business, self-empowerment, professional development and sustainability.

Now in its second year, the event is hosted by Tina O’Dwyer, a tourism facilitator and clarity coach.

This year’s speaker line-up includes travel writer Pol O’Cónghaile, celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio, Caitriona Considine, owner of Moher Cottage, David McCarthy, Head of Hospitality and Tourism from AIB, Catherine McEnery, director from the HR Suite and Ms O’Dwyer who will deliver the keynote speech on sustainability.

The tourism sector is in a challenging place to be right now, with uncertainty over Brexit, operational issues and the focus on making the industry more sustainable.

“Sustainability has become the most talked about topic in tourism over the last year. While we are hearing a lot about new policies and attitudes, we are not perhaps hearing enough about practical solutions for tourism businesses,” she added.

She said many tourism businesses in Ireland fall short in their sustainability practices and often don’t know where or how to begin to address those shortcomings.

This year’s event will feature a new ‘Sustainability Suite’ (in association with Fáilte Ireland) – a place for delegates to meet people with ready-to-go solutions to assist them on their journey towards sustainability.

Businesses in the suite include energy supply companies; AC Heating, Calor Bio LPG, as well as ‘Clean the World’; a company that has an innovative solution for single use hotel toiletries. Also in attendance will be representatives from‘ Leave no Trace Ireland’ and ‘Sustainable Travel Ireland’. Advice on financial sustainability will be available from the AIB Merchant Services Team and Fáilte Ireland’s Enterprise Support Team.

The suite is one of six initiatives Ms O’Dwyer says will make this year’s event even more sustainable and responsible than last year’s. Actions include a tree planted for every ticket sold, no print materials, no single-use food and beverage supplies, no lanyards with plastic name-card holders and no ‘Made-in-China’ gifts in goodie bags.

The headline sponsor of the ‘Tourism Space LIVE’ is AIB with additional support for the event coming from Limerick and City Council.

Tickets for the event which will take place in Limerick’s Thomond Park on January 23rd from 9am to 4.30pm are available at www.thetourismspace.com/live.