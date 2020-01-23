Councillor’s car stolen while canvassing in East Clare

A car belonging to a member of Clare County Council was stolen tonight while he was canvassing for Clare Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley.

Cllr Pat Hayes had been canvassing with Deputy Dooley in the Clooney area on the R352 road between Ennis and Tulla. Mr Hayes’ Volkswagen Tiguan was parked close to Clooney Stores when it was taken at around 8.30pm.

It’s understood that a car pulled up on the roadway and that at least person jumped out. That person is believed to have taken Mr Hayes’ car and both vehicles sped away from the area. Efforts are now underway to locate the vehicle.

Gardaí were notified while Mr Dooley posted a message on Facebook asking anyone with information about the vehicle or who knows where it might be, to contact Gardaí.

Cllr Hayes said: “I was canvassing with Timmy Dooley in Clooney and had called to a local house. We were just 20 feet from the car when it sped off. We heard the car starting and taking off. There was another car that pulled up and they took off together. I obviously want to get my car back but my mobile phone and wallet were also in it.”

Alert !! Stolen Car !!!! A car resembling this one – VW Tiguan has been stolen from Cllr. Pat Hayes close to Clooney stores while he was in canvassing for me in the last 20 mins Reg 171 CE 1175 – car sped towards Tulla – call 999 if you see it. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/11HseYyati — Timmy Dooley TD (@timmydooley) January 23, 2020

Mr Hayes has also asked anyone with information to contact Gardaí. The car is a grey coloured VW Tiguan with the registration number 171 CE 1175.

It also appears that Mr Hayes and another canvasser were followed by a car earlier in the evening and it’s believed the individuals in that car were involved in the theft.

Clare Fianna Fáil Deputy Timmy Dooley said: “The really upsetting thing is that it appears that Pat and Seamus were tailed for a while before they pounced on the car. It’s frightening to think that as you step out of your car someone is waiting to jump in and speed off in a rural area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.