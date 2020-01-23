Councillor’s car stolen while canvassing in East Clare

By Pat Flynn -
Cllr Pat Hayes – Photo: Gary Collins

A car belonging to a member of Clare County Council was stolen tonight while he was canvassing for Clare Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley.

Cllr Pat Hayes had been canvassing with Deputy Dooley in the Clooney area on the R352 road between Ennis and Tulla. Mr Hayes’ Volkswagen Tiguan was parked close to Clooney Stores when it was taken at around 8.30pm.

It’s understood that a car pulled up on the roadway and that at least person jumped out. That person is believed to have taken Mr Hayes’ car and both vehicles sped away from the area. Efforts are now underway to locate the vehicle.

Gardaí were notified while Mr Dooley posted a message on Facebook asking anyone with information about the vehicle or who knows where it might be, to contact Gardaí.

Cllr Hayes said: “I was canvassing with Timmy Dooley in Clooney and had called to a local house. We were just 20 feet from the car when it sped off. We heard the car starting and taking off. There was another car that pulled up and they took off together. I obviously want to get my car back but my mobile phone and wallet were also in it.”

Mr Hayes has also asked anyone with information to contact Gardaí. The car is a grey coloured VW Tiguan with the registration number 171 CE 1175.

It also appears that Mr Hayes and another canvasser were followed by a car earlier in the evening and it’s believed the individuals in that car were involved in the theft.

Clare Fianna Fáil Deputy Timmy Dooley said: “The really upsetting thing is that it appears that Pat and Seamus were tailed for a while before they pounced on the car. It’s frightening to think that as you step out of your car someone is waiting to jump in and speed off in a rural area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

Clare Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley with whom Cllr Hayes had been canvassing – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2017
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

