€26,000 raised during charity abseil event

€26,000 raised during charity abseil event

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Josephine Murray (81) aunt of Munster star Conor Murray and Angela Collins – Photo: Dermot Lynch

Collins Steeplejacks, based in Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare, celebrated 50 years in business last year and organised an abseil for two very deserving charities.

The chosen charities were Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick who serve the Mid-West Region and help children who have experienced trauma by the death, separation or divorce of a parent and the Redemptorists’ Christmas Hamper Appeal who give out 6000 hampers to people in need.

Angela Collins O’Mahony organised the abseiling event last November at Thomond Park, the home of Munster Rugby. Angela was joined on the charity abseil by daughters Susan, Martina and Hilda as well as grandchildren, Kate, Emma and Karen as well as 80 others.

She said: “I thought this was fitting as my parents lost a daughter aged 7 1/2 years and they never got over it. That grief affected us as a family and left us pretty poor so those charities were close to my heart.

The idea of organizing the abseil to mark the occasion was a real success. I expected perhaps €10,000E but was blown away when we counted €25,155 at handover date but now it has reached €26,000,” Angela added.

Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

 

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY