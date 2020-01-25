€26,000 raised during charity abseil event

Collins Steeplejacks, based in Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare, celebrated 50 years in business last year and organised an abseil for two very deserving charities.

The chosen charities were Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick who serve the Mid-West Region and help children who have experienced trauma by the death, separation or divorce of a parent and the Redemptorists’ Christmas Hamper Appeal who give out 6000 hampers to people in need.

Angela Collins O’Mahony organised the abseiling event last November at Thomond Park, the home of Munster Rugby. Angela was joined on the charity abseil by daughters Susan, Martina and Hilda as well as grandchildren, Kate, Emma and Karen as well as 80 others.

She said: “I thought this was fitting as my parents lost a daughter aged 7 1/2 years and they never got over it. That grief affected us as a family and left us pretty poor so those charities were close to my heart.

The idea of organizing the abseil to mark the occasion was a real success. I expected perhaps €10,000E but was blown away when we counted €25,155 at handover date but now it has reached €26,000,” Angela added.