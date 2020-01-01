Ennis Scouts host ‘Hills for our Hall’ walk

Ennis Scout Group will host their first ‘Hills of our Hall’ walk of the new year on Sunday.

Scouting began in Ennis in 1932 and ever since, their home has been on Station Road on the grounds of Ennis Cathedral. However the building is no longer fit for purpose in the 21st Century. Plans have been lodged to knock and rebuild existing 1 story structure and replace with a purpose built 2 storey building however funding for the venture has to be raised to see it come to fruition.

The next fundraising walk will take place on Sunday, January 6th and registration will be a 9.30am ahead of a 10am start.

Walk details:

Trailhead: Fanore Beach Carpark, Co. Clare

Services: Fanore, Co. Clare

Dist/Time: 14.5km/3-4hrs

Difficulty: Moderate

Terrain: Mix of minor roadways and green roads

To Suit: Medium level of fitness

Minimum Gear: Sturdy walking boots, waterproofs, rucksack, fluid, snacks, mobile phone.

Caher Valley Loop Trail

This loop starts and finishes at Fanore beach, 3km from the village of Fanore a small village situated on the west coast of County Clare. Fanore’s Gaelic meaning “fainne oir” means ring of gold, with reference to its beautiful sandy beach. The Caher Valley runs down to Fanore between Slieve Elva and Gleninagh.

A-B – Starting from the mapboard at Fanore Beach, exit from the car park and turn left following the red arrow. The other coloured arrows are for other walks that start and finish at the car park. Follow the road for approximately 500m to reach a minor road on your right. Take a right turn here

B-C – Follow this minor road past St. Patrick’s Church (on your right) and with the Caher River running on your left. This river has the distinction of being the only one in the Burren to remain over ground. Continue to follow the red arrows for approx 4km to reach a junction with a roadway on your right at Fermoyle. Following the red arrows, turn right here.

C-D – Follow the red arrows along the roadway for 500m to reach a Y-junction where you veer right onto a grassy and climb onto the shoulder of Slieve Elva and down to reach a surfaced road at Ballelly.

D-A – Enjoy the descent toward the coastline for 3km and reach a 3-way junction where you turn right onto a sandy roadway which joins the R477 at Fanore National School. Taking care of traffic, walk along the main R477 for 200m and re-enter Fanore beach carpark.