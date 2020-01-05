InflightFlix to Promote Co Clare on 6,300 Airplanes

InflightFlix International, the Irish provider of destination video guides to the airline industry it is to distribute its destination video guides promoting great Ireland experiences, including Co Clare, to the inflight entertainment companies of all 29 airlines with Inflight Entertainment that fly to Ireland.

The company will make its Wild Atlantic Drive and Dublin video guides available free of charge as inflight content to the airlines. This will not only enhance the passenger experience on flights to Ireland but also inspire passengers using the airlines’ other routes worldwide to book a flight to Ireland.

Making the announcement, InflightFlix founder Martin O’Regan said: “Providing these videos to airlines who collectively have 6,349 airplanes and fly 1.375 billion passengers annually is a unique opportunity to reach, engage and inspire a truly global audience to visit Ireland.

“The Wild Atlantic Drive and Dublin video guides each showcase over 100 great things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop and each experience is featured for 30 seconds. The video guides are customised for each airline’s brand and airports can also use them on websites, emails and social media channels to market routes to Ireland.

“Making videos promoting over 200 things to do in Ireland, available on demand will inspire airline passengers globally to book flights to Ireland and counteract some of the negative impact of Brexit on tourism,” said O’Regan.

“Our premier destination video guide to the Wild Atlantic Drive, which showcases great things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway (city and county), Clare, Limerick, Cork and Kerry – went live on Aer Lingus transatlantic flights in April 2018 and the Dublin video guide is currently in production. We have received phenomenal feedback at inflight entertainment events in Boston, Dublin, London, Los Angeles since and, at the Aircraft Interiors Exhibition in Hamburg in April, most of the world’s inflight entertainment and connectivity providers demonstrated the Wild Atlantic Drive videos.

“More recently, at the Airlines Passenger Experience Expo in Los Angeles, we announced a partnership with Viasat Inc., a global communications company listed on the Nasdaq, to bring destination video guide content to airlines’ in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, to help airline passengers connect with leading destination experiences. Viasat delivers in-flight Internet to American Airlines, United Airlines and other airlines globally.

“This offers tremendous potential to showcase all that Ireland has to offer as a destination, both for leisure and business, to an even wider global reach,” added O’Regan.

Commenting on the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The InflightFlix destination video guides are a great opportunity to showcase Dublin and the Wild Atlantic Way to prospective international visitors, inspiring them to come and sample some of the many wonderful experiences on offer right here. We wish InflightFlix continued international success.”

About InflightFlix

InflightFlix produce premium destination video guides showcasing great things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop for airlines inflight entertainment. Set up by Galwayman Martin O’Regan, InflightFlix (www.inflightflix.com) has office in Clare as well as Cork and is supported by West Cork LEO.

The InflightFlix team previously produced destination video guides for Cork, Limerick, Galway and Mayo for promotions on hotels, tour operators, destination marketing organisations’ websites, emails and social media. With 1,500 videos produced that have been loaded over 8 million times in 150 countries.

The InflightFlix team have produced over 1,000 videos of things to do, places to go, stay, eat, drink and shop in Ireland but the airline inflight entertainment offer is now the perfect product market fit.