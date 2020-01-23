Lahinch chef Randy Lewis on the Today Show

Lahinch chef Randy Lewis will make a guest appearance on RTÉ’s Today Show this aftern, after successfully auditioning for the slot last year.

Randy, owner of Randaddy’s restaurant will be cooking ‘live’ on this Thursday’s show which is presented by Maura Derrane and Dáithí Ó’Shea in the RTÉ studios in Cork.

This week’s theme is budget family meals and the chef will have under ten minutes to prepare his dish.

Although it will be his first time cooking live on a daytime TV show, Randy is no stranger to broadcasting after appearing on Virgin Media’s ‘The Restaurant’ and RTÉ’s Nationwide last year. He also produced his own TV series based on his extensive travels and love of international cuisine, which has amassed thousands of followers on You Tube and on Facebook over the past few years.

The chef who is originally from Canada opened his restaurant in Lahinch in 2011 and now employs over 27 full time and part time staff in the peak season.