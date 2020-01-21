Ryanair expands Shannon to Manchester service

By Pat Flynn -
Shannon Group has confirmed that Ryanair will expand its Manchester service to Shannon Airport.

The airline is increasing its operation from five to six days a week with the new Tuesday service commencing March 31st departing Shannon at 2.10pm.

The service currently operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

From March 31st, the Saturday service will be dropped but will operate on all other six days.

Welcoming the announcement Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport said: “The decision by Ryanair to expand its Manchester service is a vote of confidence in the region by the airline and will further enhance our offering to our customers, adding an additional 12,000 seats on this popular route in the peak season.

“We are also delighted to have the Lauda twice weekly Vienna services on our summer schedule starting on 1st April this year, a service that will boost business for our tourism industry along the Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to working closely with Ryanair and its sister company Lauda to make the expanded Manchester and new Vienna service a success.”

Commenting on the Manchester announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “As we move closer to the UK’s departure from the EU on January 31st, this is a very important and timely boost for Shannon and the wider region as it increases capacity on a UK route that serves business and tourism sectors in our region post Brexit.“

