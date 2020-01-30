Saorview’s frequencies are changing in Clare

By Pat Flynn -
Saorview customers in Co. Clare may notice a change in service as the frequency is changing. Customers in Clare are likely to be affected by the frequency change and should take action now to avoid any disruption in service.

To find out if you are affected and what you need to do visit saorview.ie/changes

Why is this happening: Following a decision by the EU, some of the TV broadcast spectrum that is used by Saorview is being reallocated for other purposes. This is part of future-proofing Ireland’s infrastructure.

When is this happening: Between now and 4th March 2020.

Who is affected: Many customers won’t notice anything at all, some will need to take action to ensure their service continues.

What does this mean: Many customers won’t notice any change. For some a simple rescan or their Saorview box or TV will solve any issues. A small number of customers will need to take further action and should contact Saorview if a channel rescan doesn’t work.

Speaking of the change in frequency, Head of Saorview Jim Higgins had this to say: “Most Saorview customers will experience perfect continuity of service. Some customers will need to do a simple channel rescan, while a small number of customers may need to take further action. We want to support our customers through this EU led frequency change, and our helpline and call centre is primed with the answers our customers need to continue to enjoy Saorview.”

Higgins continued “The important thing is to check if you are affected and to take action now if needed. Customers are still able to enjoy service on both the new and old frequencies but after March 4th the old frequency will terminate.”

If you are unsure whether you are affected or not, go to saorview.ie/changes , call 1890 222 012 / 01 258 3540 or email info@saorview.ie to find out more.

