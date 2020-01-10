Shannon Group announces two new appointments

Shannon Group plc has announced the appointments of Paul MacNamara as Group Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Rachael Leahy as Company Secretary and Head of Legal for the Group.

Both roles report directly to the Shannon Group CEO and will assist in the delivery of the company’s strategic plan.

Mr MacNamara, a Limerick native, joined Shannon Group in August 2014 and held a number of senior finance roles including Head of Finance. He was appointed Acting Chief Financial Officer in June 2019. In his new role as CFO, Mr MacNamara will have overall responsibility for the Group’s fiscal activity. The role also incorporates responsibility for the Group’s IT function.

Prior to joining the Shannon Group, Paul held both credit and commercial roles with a property focused asset manager. Before this, Paul worked with a Big 4 accountancy firm in its transaction services practice. Paul holds a Bachelor of Business Studies from the University of Limerick, a Master of Accounting from University College Dublin and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

A native of Limerick, Ms Leahy joined the Shannon Group in November 2014 as Head of Legal and is also responsible for the Group’s procurement function and she retains these functions. In her new role as Shannon Group Company Secretary, Rachael will have responsibility for the efficient administration of the Group, ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

Prior to joining Shannon Group, Rachael was a partner with Michael Houlihan & Partners solicitors in Ennis. Rachael is a practising solicitor, and trained and worked with Matheson, one of the top five law firms in Ireland. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an LL.B degree.

Shannon Group plc is a commercial semi-state company established on the 5th September 2014. The Group employs more than 600 people. Through its three companies the Group’s activities support 46,500 jobs in the Mid-West and beyond, and contribute €3.6 billion a year to the regional and national economy.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of Paul MacNamara as CFO and Rachael Leahy as Company Secretary for the Group. Both Paul and Rachael’s extensive experience working in the Group to-date will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter in our evolution.

“Since our establishment we have undertaken a strategic investment programme across our businesses, channelling over €100 million into new commercial property developments to entice FDI and indigenous businesses to our region. In tandem with this, we have invested in initiatives to enhance our airport facilities and enrich our heritage tourism products. Central to all of these efforts is the continued focus on the development of high quality international air connectivity for the people of our region. The skillsets which Rachael and Paul bring will greatly assist the Executive Management Team as we deliver our new Strategic Plan.”