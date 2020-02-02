Alternative to dog ownership could help a healthy retirement

Looking to stay fit and active in retirement? The solution could have four paws and a waggy tail!

With scientific studies showing that the company of a dog can reduce stress and increase physical activity and social interaction, there’s a lot to be said for spending time with a canine.

However, dog ownership is a huge long-term commitment, both emotionally and financially. With the average lifespan of a dog being approximately twelve years, many people are discouraged from taking on such a responsibility. Barking Mad offers a part-time alternative to dog ownership, where you can experience all the benefits without the full-time responsibility. ‘Host families’ become temporary companions for dogs whose owners are on holiday. Below, we look at the benefits they can experience:

Get fit with Fido

Dogs are great personal trainers, encouraging us to exercise and get out more. Perhaps you love walking but are you as keen to get outdoors when it’s wet or cold? There is no greater motivator than a dog who’s eager to go for a walk – it’s impossible to resist those puppy-dog eyes! Research from St. Andrews University showed that dog owners were 12% more physically active than people who did not own a dog.

A healthier life with a dog

As well as helping lower blood pressure by encouraging us to exercise more, dogs can also help in another way and it’s all down to science! A release of the hormone oxytocin is triggered when you stroke a dog, particularly if you look into their eyes. This surge of oxytocin can lower blood pressure, ward off depression and boost immunity.

A Swedish study of 3.4 million people also makes the claim:

“In a nationwide population based study with 12 years of follow-up, we show that dog ownership is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in single households.”

Hounds can make you happier

Patting, stroking and walking dogs can help people to feel more relaxed and less anxious. This makes a huge difference to emotional and physical well-being. Dogs also have a huge capacity for unconditional love which can’t fail to make you feel happier! No matter how bad your day has been, a dog will always greet you with a waggy tail and a non-judgemental attitude.

Caring for canines can ease social isolation

Dogs can be a real catalyst for social relationships in neighbourhood settings. When you’re walking a dog, it really does break the ice with fellow dog carers/owners, as well as getting you out of the house in the first place. Barking Mad host families also benefit from joining a local community of dog loving individuals, with regular events such as group walks and meals out.

Jennifer Davies has been a host for Barking Mad for nearly fourteen years and believes that this activity has changed her life. She said,

“The best thing about hosting is – UNCONDITIONAL LOVE! I always get a lovely good morning greeting with lots of tail wagging and I am much fitter. I have lost five stone in weight. Having a dog is much the same as having a baby – people talk to you and make a fuss of the dogs. I have met so many new people with dogs and without.

I have a son who lives in Guernsey who I visit regularly and I like going on holidays with my friends. If I had my own dog, this would make things more complicated. With Barking Mad, I always say I have all of the pleasure and none of the expense.”

How does it work?

Jenifer Curtin of Barking Mad Clare, Galway and Limerick explains: “Our hosts are generally active retired people or home workers, who enjoy having a dog to stay occasionally. We carefully match each dog to the host’s environment and circumstances to make it a great experience for everyone. Friendly dogs arrive to stay for a week or two with everything they need, such as food, bedding and toys, all provided. Transport, insurance and administration are taken care of by ourselves. We are on call 24/7 and provide full support and guidance.

If you have a secure outside space, plenty of time to spare (when it’s convenient for you) and are a real dog lover, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you would like to find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, you can call Jennifer on

1800 852 161, email jennifer.curtin@barking-mad.ie or visit www.barking-mad.ie/local/munster/dog-sitting-in-clare/