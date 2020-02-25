Bus transfers in place on Limerick/Galway rail line

Bus transfers in place on Limerick/Galway rail line

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Photo: © Pat Flynn

Iarnród Éireann has advised rail customers that due to flooding on the line at Kiltartan, Co Galway, rail services between Limerick and Galway are expected to be part-substituted by bus for a number of days.

The company has said: “Following a precautionary suspension of trains this morning, an inspection at first light revealed that water levels have risen to 200mm above the rail, and are continuing to rise.

Bus transfers will be in operation this morning between Gort and Athenry, and will operate between Ennis or Gort and Athenry for afternoon and evening services.

Based on the continuing rise in water levels, and past experience, Iarnród Éireann believe the line will remain closed for a number of days.  We will continue to monitor the situation and update customers with the latest information at www.irishrail.ie and on Twitter @irishrail.”

The company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

 

SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY