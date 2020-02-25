Bus transfers in place on Limerick/Galway rail line

Iarnród Éireann has advised rail customers that due to flooding on the line at Kiltartan, Co Galway, rail services between Limerick and Galway are expected to be part-substituted by bus for a number of days.

The company has said: “Following a precautionary suspension of trains this morning, an inspection at first light revealed that water levels have risen to 200mm above the rail, and are continuing to rise.

Bus transfers will be in operation this morning between Gort and Athenry, and will operate between Ennis or Gort and Athenry for afternoon and evening services.

Based on the continuing rise in water levels, and past experience, Iarnród Éireann believe the line will remain closed for a number of days. We will continue to monitor the situation and update customers with the latest information at www.irishrail.ie and on Twitter @irishrail.”

The company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.