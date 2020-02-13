Clare Young Fine Gael condemns new TD’s HPV comments

The Clare Branch of Young Fine Gael has today condemned in the strongest terms possible comments made by new Sinn Féin TD, Violet-Anne Wynne about the HPV vaccination.

Speaking today in Kilkee, Chairperson of Clare Young Fine Gael, Mike Taylor has been calling on her to clarify remarks Ms Wynne is reported to have made on social media.

“From what I understand Deputy Wynne’s remarks were made over a year ago, however I am still concerned that anti-vaccination sentiment is a view she may hold, and I would urge her to clarify these harmful comments immediately.

“Ms. Wynne represents a constituency where we are deeply passionate about the promotion of vaccination, so much so that many of our GAA clubs wear an advertisement for HPV vaccination across their chests in memory of the Late Laura Brennan. It is deeply regrettable that the legacy of a beautiful young Clare lady who passed away last year after spending her life educating others on the importance of vaccination to be undermined by the views espoused by a Public Representative.

Speaking further on the position of his own Organisation on vaccination, Taylor continued: “Young Fine Gael advocates for a strong education on vaccines. We trust vaccines and we know the important role they play in saving lives. To undermine vaccines is reckless, dangerous, and in some cases, lethal. It is for that reason that Clare Young Fine Gael brought a motion to our National Conference in November advocating for a rollout of an Icelandic style model of vaccination, where all children entering state schools at junior infants must be vaccinated prior. I was honoured to propose that motion, which passed overwhelmingly, almost unanimously.

“Our position is clear. We trust science and medicine. We have always advocated for evidence-based policy and will continue to do so, regardless of what side of the Dáil Chamber we sit at.