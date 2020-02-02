Council inviting applications for waste prevention projects

Clare County Council is inviting applications for grant aid for the provision for waste prevention projects in local communities.

The scheme, which operates under the Local Authority’s Greener Clare programme, aims to support communities to develop community led projects on waste prevention, re-use and repair activities, including workshops, in their local areas, and encourage partnership between local businesses, local schools, charities, community and voluntary groups.

Under the scheme, which forms part of the Waste Prevention Programme for the county, grants up to a maximum of €1,500 may be applied for. Amongst those that are invited to apply are community and voluntary groups, charities, schools and businesses.

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, explained, “Waste prevention is a process of re-thinking how we do things in order not to create waste. It’s about redesigning the items we use – changing attitudes and changing behaviours’ about what we buy and what we throw away, but most of all, working together and thinking creatively to do something about it. Applicants are being set with a challenge to come with creative ideas around preventing waste and keeping items in use longer.”

Ms. Foley continued, “Examples of successful locally led community initiatives that were supported by this grant scheme during 2019 include Greening of the Bodyke Annual Festival and Clare Garden Festival; Repair Cafe at East Clare Community Co Operative Society LTD; Ennis Tidy Towns Reuseable Community Cups; Doora -Barefield Community Games Plastic Reduction initiative; An Clár Glas Plastic Free Lakelands initiative; Scoil Mhuire, Ennistymon and Colaiste Muire, Ennis, plastic reduction initiatives

For this year’s waste prevention grant, applications for funding for locally led community plastic reduction initiatives, greening of festivals, repair initiatives and community composting initiatives are particularly welcome. I would urge people to get in touch if they have a seed of an idea and would like discuss a possible application,” she said.

Applications must be made to Clare County Council, Environment Section, no later than 5.00pm on 28 February 2020.

Application forms are available by contacting the Environment Section, Clare County Council, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare. Tel: 065-6846331 or by emailing greenerclare@clarecoco.ie