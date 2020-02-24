Council to make trees available for National Tree Week

National Tree Week will take place this year from the 21st March 2020 to the 27th March 2020.

To celebrate this week Clare County Council, in conjunction with the Tree Council of Ireland and Coillte, are making young native trees available to community groups for free to be planted in public open spaces.

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, explains, ”Tree planting is a simple and effective way of tackling climate change. Excess carbon dioxide is building up in our atmosphere, contributing to climate change. As trees grow they absorb this carbon dioxide, remove and store the carbon and release oxygen back into the air. When local communities plant trees they can help to reduce the impacts of climate change both in their local area and around the world”.

Any interested group must undertake to plant these native trees in a suitable public location, in their own locality during National Tree Week. To express your interest in availing of these free native trees, groups should contact Sinead Armstrong Lynch by email at greenerclare@clarecoco.ie or telephone 065 6846386 by 4pm Friday 13th March 2020.

Groups will be asked to identify the proposed planting location(s) in the various towns, villages and public areas. The number of trees available to each group will be based on overall demand. Trees will be available to allocated groups at the Gardening Section, Cois na hAbhna on Monday 23rd March 2020 and Tuesday 24th March 2020 between the hours of 9.00am to 1.00pm and 1.45pm to 4.00pm.

*It will be necessary to have a trailer to transport trees.

For more information on National Tree Week and to register your local tree week event visit www.treecouncil.ie.