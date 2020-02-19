Edwards Lifesciences team volunteer at Parteen GAA club

Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, attended at Parteen GAA Club in Clare recently to provide 25 hours of volunteering to upgrade facilities at the club.

This is part of an ongoing commitment by the company to provide €45,000 in donations (€11,250 per club) and 100 hours of volunteering to four GAA clubs in the Limerick and Clare areas in recognition of the phenomenal impact that GAA clubs have on the local community.

Nathan Tenzer, Plant Manager, Edwards Lifesciences said, “We are delighted to see our teams at Parteen GAA Club today volunteering to improve their facilities. The GAA plays such a big role in communities around Ireland so we are proud to be able to support their efforts in Limerick and Clare where our company operates. Our commitment to charitable giving, and participation in philanthropic causes, is one of the defining elements of Edwards Lifesciences’ culture globally and we look forward to championing this and making a real impact on the local communities through the GAA.”

GAA Community & Health Manager, Colin Regan, said, “This is a welcome and important effort by Edwards Lifesciences to support the work of our GAA clubs in the Limerick and Clare regions, by volunteering at the four clubs that were awarded a financial and volunteering bursary. Our club network is at the very heart of local community and the work they do takes considerable time, money and effort which Edwards’ recognises. It is great to see this work now underway with Parteen GAA Club being the third of four clubs to receive this support.”

Mungret St. Paul’s and Fedamore GAA clubs in Limerick and Éire Óg Inis and Parteen GAA clubs in Clare are the four clubs that were successful in their application to receive this support from Edwards Lifesciences. In addition to the financial and volunteering bursary, the partnership will culminate with a community fun day, which will include the provision of free heart health checks by Croi, at which the fruits of the facelifts will be revealed for the entire community to enjoy.

To find out more about Edwards Lifesciences Foundation please visit www.edwards.com/corporategiving.