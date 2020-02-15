Four hospitalised after N85 collision

Four people, including an elderly man, have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis this evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 7.15pm on the N85 Ennis to Ennistymon road at Fountain Cross.

Two units of the Ennis Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Gardaí attended the incident.

A NAS rapid response advanced paramedic (AP) unit also responded to the scene. The AP assessed all those travelling in the cars before deciding who required hospitalisation.

Four people were later transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. One, a man in his late 80s, is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the collision.