Killaloe Ballina SAR receives €500 from Aldi Killaloe staff

Killaloe Ballina Search and Rescue has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Killaloe store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Ciaran Enright from Killaloe Ballina Search and Rescue by Peter O’Sullivan, Aldi Killaloe’s ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Ian Dawson, Aldi Killaloe Store Manager said “We here at the Killaloe store are delighted to have nominated Killaloe Ballina Search and Rescue for our Community Grants donation. We hope that it will help them continue their important work, providing volunteer search and rescue diving services. It really is a vital service within our community.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating four stores in County Clare, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Clare have donated over 28,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.