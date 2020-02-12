Killaloe Coast Guard tows drifting boat to safety

Killaloe Coast Guard members were called out to a vessel reported adrift on the River Shannon this afternoon.

The boat, with one person on board, was reported to have suffered engine problems south of Killaloe Bridge.

A Coast Guard boat crew launched from their base at Pier Head at 3.15pm and reached the causality vessel within five minutes.

The vessel is understood to have suffered engine trouble and was being taken by the strong current towards Parteen Weir. The person on board was safe and well and wearing a life-jacket.

A tow line was set up and the vessel was safely towed back to Ballina where it was secured by a Coast Guard land crew who had travelled to the scene by road.