Man treated in hospital following house fire

An elderly man has been treated in hospital following a fire at his farmhouse in East Clare this morning.

The blaze at the cottage in Kilmurry was reported to emergency services at around 6.00am.

Two units of the fire brigade from Shannon responded to the scene along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

A man in his late 70s managed to escape from the property and was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

It’s understood that man was later discharged after being treated for suspected smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally and caused substantial damage to the property.