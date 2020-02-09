Moneypoint Wind Farm Fund open for applications

Moneypoint Wind Farm has announced the latest round of funding for communities located in Co Clare. The fund is open for applications until Friday, 28 February 2020.

The community fund aims to provide financial support to local community and voluntary organisations in proximity of the wind farm, helping them to deliver beneficial projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

Health, Safety and Wellbeing

Education and Skills

Environment and Habitat Conservation

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Culture and Heritage

Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion

Frank Kelly, Stakeholder Manager at ESB, said: “Through our Community Wind Farm Fund, ESB’s aim is to help the communities in which we operate our wind farms to become more sustainable through the support of positive local initiatives and activities. We remain committed to creating a brighter future for all by being a good neighbour and we encourage all local organisations to apply for this funding.”

Monies have already been committed by the community fund to develop a range of projects in the region, which will make their mark for many years to come as communities continue to enjoy the benefits of the investments. The 2019 fund committed investing €22,000 in seven local projects in the vicinity of the windfarm.

The community fund is being administered by SECAD and organisations can apply online via www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/.

Interested organisations should read the Fund Guidelines on the website at https://www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/ before applying.