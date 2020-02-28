Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Co Clare this morning.

It’s understood the man was crossing the road when he was knocked down by a passing BMW car. The collision occurred at around 11.15am outside Bodyke GAA club on the main R352 Ennis to Scarriff road close to the village of Tuamgraney.

National Ambulance Service, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service and Garda resources from nearby Scarriff responded to the incident. The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance based in Athlone was also requested to attend. The helicopter was able to land close to the scene.

The man, understood to be local and in his 70s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. He is reported to be in a critical condition.

#CLARE Ennis/Tuamgraney Rd (R352) closed between Bodyke and Tuamgraney following collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 28, 2020

The road remains closed pending completion of an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or passed the area around the time or shortly before the collision to contact them if they saw anything that might assist with the investigation. Anyone with dashcam footage that might help the investigation is also asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis station on 065 6848100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.