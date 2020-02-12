Shannon Heritage wins national excellence award

Shannon Group’s tourism company Shannon Heritages was a big winner at 30th CIE Tours International Annual Awards.

The award ceremony took place recently in Christchurch Cathedral and Shannon Heritage received the prestigious 2019 National Heritage Gold Award of Excellence, for the enormous contribution by its portfolio of attractions to the outstanding vacation experience of CIE Tours International clients.

The award was presented by CEO of CIE Tours International Elizabeth Crabill to Niall O’Callaghan, Managing Director of Shannon Heritage.

The CIE awards recognise the best hotels and attractions across Ireland and are based on feedback received from over 32,000 CIE customers throughout the year. Each of the CIE Tours International partners that qualified for an award, delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% in feedback.

The award comes in addition to the announcement that Shannon Heritage has been nominated in three categories at the 2020 EPA Digital Media Awards. The categories are ‘Best Integrated Digital Campaign’; ‘Best Strategy’ and ‘Best Conversion Strategy’. The awards recognise creativity and innovation across multiple areas including digital content creation, advertising and marketing, mobile media, social networking, app development, web design and development.

Niall O’Callaghan, Managing Director of Shannon Heritage said: “We are delighted to receive the 2019 National Heritage Award of Excellence. This award is a great recognition of the commitment our staff at every attraction does every day to deliver an exceptional experience. It is particularly pleasing for our evening entertainment team who have been wooing crowds at our world famous banquets consistently year in year out. I am truly proud of this award, rated by CIE Tours International customers as the highest scoring of any attraction in Ireland, and testament to the investment we have made in customer service excellence.”