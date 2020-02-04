Top Awards for The Old Ground Hotel

The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis received two top awards from CIE Tours International and the Irish Accommodation Services Institute (IASI).

The hotel received the Gold Award for Excellence at the Irish Accommodation Services Institute annual awards, beating off stiff competition to come out on top. The ISAI is the national body representing the professional interests of the accommodation industry in Ireland and their national awards recognise the highest standards in accommodation. The Gold Award was presented to Karolina Murphy, who leads the accommodation team at the Old Ground Hotel.

Continuing their winning streak, the Old Ground Hotel went on to receive an Award of Excellence at the 30th CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence held in Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral at a prestigious ceremony on January 28th. CIE is one of Ireland’s leading tour operators, and the largest carrier of North American visitors into Ireland each year.

The coveted awards were presented to outstanding hotels and tourist destinations from around the country which have received a customer satisfaction rating in excess of 92%. The recipients of the Awards of Excellence are chosen based on customer feedback from surveys completed by over 32,000 CIE Tours International customers. The awards recognise the key contribution made by outstanding hotels and tourist attractions towards making Ireland a leading tourist destination throughout the world.

Commenting on the hotel’s recent award wins, Imelda Lineen, General Manager of the Old Ground Hotel, said “It has been a fantastic week for the Old Ground Hotel and we couldn’t be prouder of our team for all of their hard work and dedication. Providing our guests with an unrivaled experience is at the core of everything we do here at the Old Ground Hotel and it’s an honour to receive these two awards. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and look forward to a successful 2020.”

For more information about the Old Ground Hotel visit www.oldgroundhotelennis.com or call (065) 6828127.