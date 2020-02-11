UK’s top climate change policy advisor for LIT conference

The UK’s most prominent policy adviser and campaigner on the causes and consequences of climate change, acclaimed environmentalist Sir David King, will provide the keynote address at the inaugural Future Living Conference which will take place at LIT’s Millennium Theatre this St Valentine’s Day.

The conference designed to examine the sustainability challenges within business and industry, and provide solutions to business owners and employees, will include a series of speakers from the worlds of fashion, food and festivals.

According to a study from MIT only 60% of companies incorporate sustainability in their business strategy, and just one quarter have sustainability incorporated in their business model.

Sir David King, who is the Former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government; Head of the Chemistry Department, Cambridge University; and Chair of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge will share his “Fresh Look at Humanity’s Greatest Ever Challenge: Climate Change”.

The Cambridge professor has been a guiding force of academic and pragmatic research initiatives that have resulted in meaningful improvements in climate change science and action.

A highly effective diplomat, driving change in environmental and societal practices at a corporate, national and international level, he will share his unique and expert opinions at the LIT conference.

Organised by the clean-tech start-up The Future Living, together with second year Event Management Students at LIT, the conference has also attracted celebrated fashion designer Aoife McNamara, Electric picnics Global Green Co-Ordinator Davie Philip and acclaimed chef Keith Pigott, among others.

Presentations on how environmental regulations impact business, finding sustainable solutions and learning about how other businesses are reaching their sustainability targets will help delegates meet this own sustainability goals.

Marie Mitchell, Lecturer Faculty of Business & Humanities LIT and Co-Founder of The Future Living – a clean tech start up that offers solutions such as a digital tracker to reduce and ultimately remove a carbon foot-print from businesses, said a conference like this is both timely and necessary.

“This conference brings together industry leaders and business owners, policymakers, entrepreneurs and researchers to assess what businesses and individuals can actively do to rise to the climate change challenge,” she said.

“Climate change is affecting Ireland’s greatest asset, the Irish landscape. There is time to halt these negative impacts. The conference will highlight simple changes business can make to improve their carbon footprint, their marketing and bottom line.”

“The conference will help businesses discover practical and easy ways to implement solutions on how they can save money, learn about upcoming regulations and use technology to make their workplace a more sustainable and better place to be,” added Dr. Anke Bytomski-Guerrier, Co-founder and CEO of The Future Living.

During the conference Dr. Bytomski-Guerrier will present to companies, approaches that can significantly reduce their ecological footprint.

The Future Living Conference will take place on February 14, 2020 from 1pm at the Millennium Theatre, LIT, Moylish Campus.

Entry is free but booking is essential. More information and booking at http://thefutureliving.com/index.php/conference/.