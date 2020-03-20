Campaign encourages public to help ‘flatten the curve’

Local authorities, third level institutions, An Garda Síochána and the HSE across the Mid West are working in partnership to promote public health messages throughout the community.

The #MidwestTogether campaign encourages the public to work together to ‘flatten the curve’ and delay and reduce the COVID-19 epidemic peak.

In an effort to spread out the number of diagnosed cases here, the Irish government is encourage efforts to help ‘flatten the curve’ of the epidemic.

Flattening the curve means slowing the spread of transmission over a longer period of time through measures like social distancing, school and public venue closures. This in turn will help alleviate some of the pressure on the health service.

Dunphy Communications produced this video for the campaign.