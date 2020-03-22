Cash and drugs seized after managed pursuit

Gardaí seized €1,750 worth of cash and suspected drugs following an hour long managed pursuit in the South and East Clare today.

Gardaí in Clare seized cash and drugs following an hour long managed pursuit in the South and East of the county this afternoon.

At around 3pm, while members of the Clare Divisional Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were carrying out a speed check on the N18 at Bunratty, they detected a car travelling 150kph in 100kph zone.

The car refused to stop for Gardaí and fled the scene. RPU members mounted a ‘managed pursuit’ and were joined by colleagues from Shannon Garda Station. The chase lasted for approximately one hour before the driver brought his vehicle to a stop.

During the course of the pursuit, a package was observed being thrown from the car in the Quin area about 20kms from where the car was first detected in Bunratty.

While the pursuit continued, the package was recovered by other Gardaí and found to contain €1,000 of suspected cocaine as other controlled drugs. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Shannon Garda Station for questioning. The only passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was also brought to Shannon station for the purpose of a search. During a search back in the station, €750 in cash was seized.

The driver was charged in relation to road traffic offences and will appear before the courts at a later date. The Garda investigation is continuing.