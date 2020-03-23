Clare County Council providing full range of services

Clare County Council is continuing to provide a full range of services to the people of Clare during the ongoing health crisis.

In an effort to limit personal contact, Clare County Council urges the public to access our services by contacting us at 065-6821616, email customerservices@clarecoco.ie or log on to www.clarecoco.ie for further information.

Cultural facilities such as museums and libraries, as well as tourist sites will remain closed in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Public grounds at Active Kilrush, Active Ennis Tim Smythe Park, Shannon Town Park, and Active Ennis John O’Sullivan Park, Lees Road, also remain open.

Members of the public are reminded of the availability of Clare Library Digital e-books and e-audiobooks service which offers both E-Audio and E-Books to all library users. Visit www.clarelibrary.ie.

The Local Authority is currently engaging with Elected Members and community and voluntary groups to mobilise a local voluntary response to assist vulnerable persons. Further details of this initiative will be made available shortly.

Clare County Council is working in partnership with local authorities and third level institutions across the Mid West as well as An Garda Síochána and the HSE to promote public health messages. The #MidwestTogether campaign encourages the public to work together to ‘flatten the curve’ and delay and reduce the COVID-19 epidemic peak.

Health-related queries:

Members of the public who have any symptoms of a respiratory infection are urged to call the HSE helpline on 1890 300046 between 10:00am and 5:00pm (operates every day). General queries may be made to the HSELive number 1850-241850. For more visit www.hse.ie/coronavirus.