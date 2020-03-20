Clare Youth Service going live online to meet the Covid-19 challenge

In this time of unprecedented challenge, Clare Youth Service has made comprehensive changes to our working model in order to remain in contact with young people across the county.”

Clare Youth Service CEO Margaret Slattery explained that “these are challenging times which call for innovative responses. Clare Youth Service recognises that accurate information along with communication opportunities with their peers and skilled adults is essential for young people right now.”

“As well as our own changes, Clare Youth Service has this week joined with Youth Work Ireland to provide the local leg of the national online support service for young people.”

This week, Youth Workers and Tutors from Clare Youth Service have been contacting young people to organise access to Digital Youth Work and Education Training Programmes. Thus far, over half of current groups are set up online and the remainder will be fully operational within days. The online platforms will allow for young people to interact and see each other which will

Many of the Groupwork sessions, drop-in clubs and youth cafes running in Ennis, Shannon and Kilrush will now take place online and the youth workers and tutors have been developing exciting and interesting programme materials for these online sessions.

In working with groups around the county, young people will be involved in advising and developing more programmes which will be shared among all staff and their youth groups in the coming weeks.

Regrettably, not all young people have internet access at home so staff will be in contact by phone or in some cases by mail on an ongoing basis so that all young people know there is support available. The intention is to offer as much assistance to young people as possible in the coming weeks and months.

Jean O’Keeffe, Youth Work Manager in Ennis said “Getting the platforms set up online has been a challenge but we are determined and working around the clock to have safe spaces online where young people can come together. These connections are now more important than ever as maintaining good mental health is essential”.

Young people can get further details on jtierney@clareyouthservice.org 086 156 8650 (for Ennis) bmcmanus@clareyouthservice.org 086 609 0051 (for rest of county) and emcdonough@clareyouthservice.org 085 851 1990 (for Community Training Centre).

Up to date information is available on the Clare Youth Service Facebook Page.