Elderly couple uninjured in early morning fire

An elderly couple escaped injury this morning after a fire broke out at their home near Clarecastle.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8.00am when the Munster Regional (Fire) Communications Centre in Limerick received a report of a fire at the property at Manus.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the emergency call along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The occupants had managed to safely exit the property before emergency services arrived.

Two teams of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the bungalow to locate the source of the fire which they promptly found to have been in the kitchen area. It’s understood that a kitchen appliance caught fire.

Other fire service personnel assessed and treated the elderly occupants until ambulance paramedics arrived. The pair were then assessed by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalisation. The elderly man was however treated with oxygen but both were said to be otherwise unhurt.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews ventilated the building of any remaining smoke.

An ESB crew was also requested to attend the incident so disconnect the power so fire crews could work safely.