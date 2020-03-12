Events cancelled or postponed because of Covid-19 crisis

The Clare Herald has been informed that the following events have been cancelled or postponed.

– All swimming lessons cancelled at Quilty Swim School until further notice

The West Clare Drama Festival in Doonbeg – Cancelled.

– The GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have suspended all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29th.

– Sunday Bingo at Ennis Community Centre – Suspended until further notice.

– Table Quiz (March 28th) in aid of the Cathedral Renovation Appeal – Postponed to a later date

– Conradh na Gaeilge National Collection on St. Patrick’s day – Cancelled.

– The Clare Drama Festival, scheduled Scarriff (March 19th to 28th) – Cancelled.

– West Clare Mental Health Association event in Kilrush on March 18th – Postponed (new date to be confirmed).

– The Clare Association awards dinner due to take place on Saturday 28th March in Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis – Postponed.

– The Club Clare fundraiser for Clare hurling teams – Postponed provisionally to May 29th

– Make A Wish Foundation collection day (March 13th) will be an online event

– The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day – Postponed to March 27th.

– ‘An Evening with Eugene Lambe’ in Corofin (March 12th) – Cancelled.

– CF Ireland “65 Roses Day” will now be an online-only event.

– John Casey event at Kilshanny House (March 14th) – Cancelled.

– The Crusheen Apostolic Society Display (March 15th) – Postponed for a later date.

– Coffee Morning for Ennistymon Hospital (March 16th) – Postponed until further notice.

