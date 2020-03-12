Events cancelled or postponed because of Covid-19 crisis

The Clare Herald has been informed that the following events have been cancelled or postponed.
Let us know if you’d like your event listed – news@clareherald.com
– All swimming lessons cancelled at Quilty Swim School until further notice
– The West Clare Drama Festival in Doonbeg – Cancelled.
– The GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have suspended all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29th.
– Sunday Bingo at Ennis Community Centre – Suspended until further notice.
– Table Quiz (March 28th) in aid of the Cathedral Renovation Appeal – Postponed to a later date
– Conradh na Gaeilge National Collection on St. Patrick’s day – Cancelled.
– The Clare Drama Festival, scheduled Scarriff (March 19th to 28th) – Cancelled.
– West Clare Mental Health Association event in Kilrush on March 18th – Postponed (new date to be confirmed).
– The Clare Association awards dinner due to take place on Saturday 28th March in Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis – Postponed.
– The Club Clare fundraiser for Clare hurling teams – Postponed provisionally to May 29th
– Make A Wish Foundation collection day (March 13th) will be an online event
– The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day – Postponed to March 27th.
– ‘An Evening with Eugene Lambe’ in Corofin (March 12th) – Cancelled.
– CF Ireland “65 Roses Day” will now be an online-only event.
– John Casey event at Kilshanny House (March 14th) – Cancelled.
– The Crusheen Apostolic Society Display (March 15th) – Postponed for a later date.
– Coffee Morning for Ennistymon Hospital (March 16th) – Postponed until further notice.