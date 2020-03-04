Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Ennis girl

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating Larisa Maria Rostas, 15 years, who is missing from her home in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Larisa was last seen on Tuesday, 25th February 2020. She is 5’ 6” in height with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa was wearing at the time she went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co. Clare.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

