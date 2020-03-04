Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Ennis girl

Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating Larisa Maria Rostas, 15 years, who is missing from her home in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Larisa was last seen on Tuesday, 25th February 2020. She is 5’ 6” in height with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa was wearing at the time she went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co. Clare.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.