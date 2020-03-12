Gardaí seeking help locating Ennis woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Shauna O’Donnell who is missing from her home in Ennis, Co Clare.

Shauna was last seen on the 2nd March 2020 in Limerick City. It’s believed she may have travelled to Dublin on this date.

She is described as being 5’4” in height, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing what’s described as a distinctive duffle coat.(Large buttons to the front of the coat).

Anyone who has seen Shauna or who can assist in locating her should contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

