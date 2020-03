Gardaí from the Clare divisional drugs unit seized €2,100 worth of suspected cocaine after stopping a car yesterday.

Shortly after 5.30pm, Gardaí on patrol in the Tiermaclane area stopped and searched a car and discovered €2,100 of suspected cocaine, a weighing scales and bags.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrest was made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.